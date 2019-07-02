CIMINIELLO,
Antonio (Tony):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019, aged 79 years. Much loved and cherished husband of Eileen. Beloved father to Amerigo, Angelo, and Dino, and Grandfather to Nicoletta and Alexandra. A Rosary will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, on Thursday, July 4, at 5.00pm. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Tony's life will be held at St Marys Catholic Church, Manuka Street, Nelson on Friday, July 5, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Marsden Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St John Ambulance service would be appreciated. Messages to the Ciminiello family c/- Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors, 164 Tahunanui Rd, Nelson.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 2, 2019