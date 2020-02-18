Anthony SMITH (1925 - 2020)
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 p.m.
70 Kingsford Drive
Stoke
Death Notice

SMITH,
Anthony Terence (Terry):
4.3.1925 - 17.2.2020
No. 207232, Fleet Air Arm
Loved husband of Verona (dec); loved father and father-in-law of Maureen (dec), Joanne (dec), Peter, Annette and John, John and Jenny; loved Grandad of Chris and Holly, Katrina and Mark, Tracy, Greg and Joanne, Jodi and Paul; loved great-grandad of Bianca, Sienna, Elias, Abby, Hunter, Kirsty-Lee, Ashleigh, Jamie, Caleb, Gracie, Sophie, Liam, Seth, and Hayley; great-great-grandad of Cora; special friend of Wendy, Barry and family. Special thanks to the nursing staff at the AT&R at Nelson Hospital for their care of Terry. Terry's family welcome family and friends to a service at home, 70 Kingsford Drive, Stoke, Nelson, on Thursday, February 20, at 2.00pm.

Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 18, 2020
