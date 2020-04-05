Anthony MILLER

  • "Sorry to hear of your recent loss Tui, condolences to your..."
    - Barbara E CUNNINGHAM
  • "Kia ora Tui and family, Our thoughts and prayers are with..."
    - Mat'e Crins
  • "To Tui and family, sincerest condolences for the loss of..."
    - Scott Carpenter
  • "Dear Tui and family. Thinking of you all at this sad time. ..."
    - Marilyn Carson
  • "thanks tony for all you have learned me sadden to hear the..."
    - harry faber
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
MILLER,
Anthony Brent (Tony):
Sadly passed away at Nelson Hospital (after battling many health issues), on Friday, April 3, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Tui. Much loved father and stepfather of Grant, Carole and Paul, Shari and Bronwynne, Toni-Maree and Willie. Cherished Gamps of Reuben, Isaac, Paddy, Melody and Sam. Loved great-grandfather of Kellan, RJ, Summer and Sarah. Loved brother of nine siblings. A private cremation will be held on Monday, April 6. A memorial service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Nelson Hospital, the Ambulance Service and all other health care workers.

Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 5, 2020
