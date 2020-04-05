MILLER,
Anthony Brent (Tony):
Sadly passed away at Nelson Hospital (after battling many health issues), on Friday, April 3, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Tui. Much loved father and stepfather of Grant, Carole and Paul, Shari and Bronwynne, Toni-Maree and Willie. Cherished Gamps of Reuben, Isaac, Paddy, Melody and Sam. Loved great-grandfather of Kellan, RJ, Summer and Sarah. Loved brother of nine siblings. A private cremation will be held on Monday, April 6. A memorial service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Nelson Hospital, the Ambulance Service and all other health care workers.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 5, 2020