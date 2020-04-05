Anthony MILLER

Guest Book
  • "Remember the good times. I have very fond memories of Tony..."
Death Notice

MILLER,
Anthony Brent (Tony):
Sadly passed away at Nelson Hospital (after battling many health issues), on Friday, April 3, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Tui. Much loved father and stepfather of Grant, Carole and Paul, Shari and Bronwynne, Toni-Maree and Willie. Cherished Gamps of Reuben, Isaac, Paddy, Melody and Sam. Loved great-grandfather of Kellan, RJ, Summer and Sarah. Loved brother of nine siblings. A private cremation will be held on Monday, April 6. A memorial service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Nelson Hospital, the Ambulance Service and all other health care workers.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.