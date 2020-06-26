FULLER,
Anthony Victor (Tony):
Tony passed away peacefully at his home in Tauranga after a long illness, on June 17, 2020, surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Iris, and loved father of Peter, Vicki, Jillian and Diane. A cherished Grandad and Great-Grandad. Tony was the son of the late Bob and Mary Fuller, formerly of Nelson, who were identities in the district. Loved and respected brother of Bernard (Auckland), and the late Mary and Peter.
Forever in our hearts.
R.I.P.
A private service has been held in Tauranga.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 26, 2020