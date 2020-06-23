EVANS, Annie Gwyneth:
Aged 94, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at The Wood Retirement Village. Loved mother of Gillian and Geoff Williams (London), Helen Kennedy (Swansea), and Rhiannon (Rae) and Barry Rhodes (Nelson). Loved grandmother of 6 granddaughters and great-grandmother to 2 great-granddaughters and 7 great-grandsons. A very special thanks to all the staff at The Wood who took very good care of her. A private family funeral has been held as Gwyneth's wishes.
Rest in Peace
Published in Nelson Mail on June 23, 2020