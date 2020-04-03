HASSON,
Anne Catherine (Nancy)
(nee Deer):
Peacefully at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village, on Thursday, April 2, 2020; in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late George. Loved mother of Kevin and Frances, Pam and Wayne. Cherished Nana of Jason, Duncan and Anna, Paul and Michelle, Lloyd, Jacqui and Andries, and 8 great-grandchildren. As per Nancy's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Ernest Rutherford Staff for their kind care and support.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 3, 2020