CLARK, Anne:
October 29, 2020, peacefully at Nelson, Tasman Hospice. Dearly loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Simon and Helen, Tim and Jo, and Victoria and Shane; loved and cherished Gran-Anne of Peter, Matt, Hamish, Georgia, Maddy and Alex. Striving always to make a difference, Anne has bequeathed her body to Otago Medical School. At her request, her loved ones and dear friends will gather in the New Year (Date to be advised). In lieu of flowers, donations to the incredible team at Nelson Tasman Hospice would be very much appreciated. We are in awe of their caring and respectful way with Anne and her family. www.nelsonhospice.org.nz/donate
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 30, 2020