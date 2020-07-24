LINDSAY,
Ann Carol (nee Duncan):
August 10, 1943 –
July 24, 2020
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Golden Bay Community Health, Takaka. Loved wife of Anthony James Lindsay (Tony). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Caryll and Gordon, Julia and Mike and Kathryn. Loved Nannee (Nana) of Jacinda and Glenn, Damian and Lenka, Matthew, Joshua, Laura, Chloe, Talita and Levi. Loved Great-Nannee (Nana) of Roland, Angelika, Kamila, Leon, and Aiwa. With grateful thanks to Stephen Delany, Hannah Cummins and all the staff at Golden Bay Community Hospital for their care.
Ann will be incredibly missed
Forever with the Lord
Funeral to be held at St Andrews Presbyterian church, Takaka, on Wednesday, July 29, at 1.00pm.
