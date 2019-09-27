GARGIULO,
Ann Beverly (nee Miller):
It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge, on September 24, 2019, Ann Gargiulo peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her family. Ann's battle with cancer was short but made easier with the love and support given to her from family and a group of dedicated support staff, including the Nurse Maude team. Ann was an exceptional woman with a strong faith and an enormous love for her husband Brian, her six children, Andre, Marcus, Dominic, Pierre, Bernadette, and Monique, along with their partners, and her 10 wonderful grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ann Gargiulo, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration and farewell for Ann will be held in St Andrew's College Chapel, Normans Road, Strowan, Christchurch, on Thursday, October 3, at 11.00am, followed by an interment at Yaldhurst Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 27, 2019