WALKER, Andrew James:
Suddenly, on August 14, 2020, aged 46. Much loved partner and best friend of Nikki; friend and Dad of Ollie; 'Andy' to Mare and Matt. Much loved son of Heather and Derek; brother and friend of Mary; and brother-in-law of Todd. Greatly admired, respected and loved Uncle Buzz to Ben, Sam, Brodie, and Liam. Loved nephew, cousin, friend and respected coach, mentor and colleague to many.
'Your heart was so big, your nature gentle, and you made a difference. Fly free.'
Andrew had a private farewell at his home with loved ones, followed by cremation at Hope Garden of Remembrance crematorium. A celebration of Andrew's life is to be advised.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 28, 2020