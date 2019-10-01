CLARK,
Andrew Geoffrey (Clarky):
On September 28, 2019, suddenly at Nelson Hospital, aged 52 years. Loved partner of Jo, loved dad of Olivia and Zach, and Milo and George. Loved son of Geoff and Margaret Clark. Loved brother of Stephen and Lesley, and Miriam and Mark. Loved uncle of Georgia and Holly, Alex and Kiara, and Joel and Ethan. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Andrew Clark, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. A Memorial Service for Andrew will be held in the Nelson Cathedral, Trafalgar Square, Nelson, on Wednesday, October 2, at 2.00pm. This will be followed by refreshments at the Nelson City Brass, access from Hathaway Terrace.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 1, 2019