Andrew BOYD

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Riwaka Rugby Club
Death Notice

BOYD, Andrew Alexander:
Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Much loved and treasured husband of Donna. Brother and brother-in-law to Martin and Kath, Simon and Bronwyn. Uncle to Aiden, Keir, Mohan, Ben and Tom. Great-uncle to Mason, Nettle and Raine. At Andy's request a private cremation service has been held. A celebration of Andy's life will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Riwaka Rugby Club 3pm onwards. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cancer Society NZ.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 27, 2020
