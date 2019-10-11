HOLYOAKE, Allan Keith:
Passed away peacefully at home in Motueka, surrounded by his family, in his 92nd year. Dearly beloved husband of Betty; loved dad of Darryl, Mark and Wendy, Glenda and Brent, and Carolyn and Noel; and treasured Granddad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The funeral service to celebrate Allan's life will be held in the Tasman Bible Church, corner of Aporo and Williams Roads, Tasman, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 11, 2019