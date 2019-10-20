BARBER, Allan Robert:
09.05.1925 - 18.10.2019
Loving husband to Kathleen Barber (deceased). Beloved father of Denise (deceased), Ian, Lindsay and Glenda. Father-in-law of John, Fiona, Cheril and Joe. Adored Grandad of David, Freya (deceased), Melicen, Kurt and Ian. Sadly missed by his surviving brother Ron Barber. Our most grateful thanks to the wonderful staff at Kensington Court, for their tender care of Allan and support of the family, and to Dr Kirsty Stewart and Jenny Kane for their support and exceptional care of Allan. A celebration of the life of Allan Barber will be held at Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 11.00am. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Stroke Foundation NZ.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 20, 2019