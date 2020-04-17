Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alistair WRIGHT. View Sign Death Notice



Alistair decided to leave this mortal realm peacefully in his sleep on April 14, 2020, after a 10-month battle with cancer. He was 71 years young. Originally advised his cancer would give him only 6 months to live, Alistair did the maths himself and decided this diagnosis was in fact erroneous. However, with President Trump, Prime Minister Johnson and now Covid-19 Alistair believed he could see the writing on the wall and figured 10 months was quite long enough thank you very much. Having been working since the age of 12 Alistair had been enjoying the fruits of his labour in retirement. The idea of having to help clean up such a giant bloody mess did not excite Alistair in the least, so he has decided to enjoy his retirement elsewhere. Alistair leaves behind a loving wife, Sue; 1 mother, Pat; 2 daughters, Tracey and Bronwyn; 3 sons, Hamish, Nathan and Gareth; 3 granddaughters, Sinead, Anya and Stevie; 4 siblings, Val, Kelvin, Murray and Stuart, and 4 motorbikes including a 1957 Ariel Square 4 still with its original paint work. Alistair was a beloved husband, a generous, selfless and loving father and a dotting grandfather. His love of motorbikes and sailing was matched only by his love of trolling the ill-informed and unenlightened on social media. The world has lost a strong and caring spirit in Alistair but has become a better place for having him in it. We wish him all the best in his next journey and hope that he has not fallen into an argument with St Peter about the shoddy workmanship of the Pearly Gates. Due to COVID-19 a private ceremony for Alistair has been held and a memorial celebration of his life will be arranged when possible.







Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 17, 2020

