REID, Alison Edith:
Passed away peacefully at Nelson Hospital on September 13, 2020, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Bruce for 51 years, and dearly loved mother of Catherine, Josie and Jonathan. Much loved by her six grandchildren. Alison will be remembered for her kindness and her brave resolve through her illness. A service to celebrate Alison's life will be held in the auditorium at St Thomas' Motueka, on Saturday, September 19 at 2.00pm. Due to COVID-19 requirements, numbers attending will be limited but live-streaming is available. Please contact funeral home for details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St John Ambulance Service.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 15, 2020