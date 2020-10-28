MARSHALL, Alison Cronin (nee Lowe):
On October 27, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her boys. Loved wife of Paul, much loved mother of Simon and Elizabeth, and Richard and Nina. Much loved Granny of Reuben, Asher, and Molly; Christopher, Sarah, Nicholas, and James, and loving great-grandmother of Theodore. Heartfelt thanks to the team at Nelson Hospice. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Alison Marshall, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. A farewell for Alison will be held at the Wakapuaka Crematorium Chapel, Atawhai Drive, Nelson, on Friday, October 30, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 28, 2020