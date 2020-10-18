Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander MAULE. View Sign Service Information Dil's Funeral Services Ltd 185 Schnapper Rock Rd Auckland , Auckland 094158720 Death Notice



Alex was born on March 10, 1938 in Havelock. He passed away peacefully with family by his side at Freeling Holt house following a short battle with pancreatic cancer on October 15, 2020, aged 82. He was the youngest child of the late Mervyn and Ada Maule, and is preceded by his older siblings Bob, Pat and Gloria. Alex was the loved husband of the late Rhona, and is lovingly remembered by their children Jennifer and Edwin George, and Stephen and Carrie Maule. Alex was a loving grandfather to Ethan, Hamish, Eleanor, Zara and Violet. Alex was a loved uncle and friend. A thank you to the staff at Freeling Holt house for their kindness and help in caring for Alex in his final weeks. Alex will be privately cremated in Auckland and his ashes interred at Richmond cemetery beside Rhona. A belated memorial ceremony will be planned to inter his ashes.

"When death comes to me

let him not find me falling down a mountain

but climbing a new one".

Climb well Alex







Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 18, 2020

