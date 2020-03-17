Albert SKILLICORN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert SKILLICORN.
Service Information
Simplicity Nelson Funeral Directors
69 Haven Rd
Nelson, Nelson
7010
035390066
Death Notice

SKILLICORN,
Albert Edward (Bert):
On March 16, 2020, at Nelson Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Elsie. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Rhonda and Paul Emery, and Craig. Cherished grandad of Annalisa and Rob Corcoran, Caitlin Banks, Duncan, Flynn, and Rosie Hopkins, and great-grandad of Banks. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Bert Skillicorn, c/- 23 Sandy Bay-Marahau Road, Kaiteriteri, Motueka 7197. Following Bert's wishes, a private family gathering will be held.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.