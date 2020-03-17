SKILLICORN,
Albert Edward (Bert):
On March 16, 2020, at Nelson Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Elsie. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Rhonda and Paul Emery, and Craig. Cherished grandad of Annalisa and Rob Corcoran, Caitlin Banks, Duncan, Flynn, and Rosie Hopkins, and great-grandad of Banks. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Bert Skillicorn, c/- 23 Sandy Bay-Marahau Road, Kaiteriteri, Motueka 7197. Following Bert's wishes, a private family gathering will be held.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 17, 2020