MORRIS,
Albert Arthur (Arch):
After a short illness. Born in Mt Eden on May 9, 1925. Passed away on October 18, 2019, at Papatoetoe. Son of the late Arthur Henry Morris and Ruby Grace Green. Husband of the late Norma Elizabeth Fleming (born Nelson, August 14, 1932 - d. April 8, 1980 at Papatoetoe). Brother-in-law of Carlyle (Carl) Fleming and Margaret Eaves. Uncle of Aaron and Anita and their families - Rochelle, Brooke and Kate; Adrian, Keira and Leana. Brother of Pat and brother-in-law of the late William (Bill) Anderson. Uncle of Graham, Murray, Debra and their families. A service to farewell Arch was held Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Ann's Funeral Home, Wiri, Manukau.
At Rest with Norma
Adieu and Au Revoir
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 24, 2019