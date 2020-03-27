HINKLEY,
Albert Stuart (Stuart):
1921 - 2020
Passed away peacefully in his sleep at Woodlands Rest Home, Motueka, on Monday, March 23. Husband of the late Reta. Father of Tony and Chris, father-in-law of Susan and Sue. Grandfather of Sarah, and great-grandfather of Oliver, Phoebe, Dylan and Esmé. A private cremation ceremony with family has been held. Our thanks to Woodlands management and clinical staff for being so kind and caring to Stuart for the past two years.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 27, 2020