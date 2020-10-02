Alan PITCHER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan PITCHER.
Death Notice

PITCHER, Alan Edgar:
30.04.1938 - 01.09.2020
It is with much sorrow that we announce that Alan passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, aged 82, in Nelson Hospital. Beloved son of Ethel and Edgar (Canterbury, Kent, UK). Devoted husband of Janet for 55 years, and loved and cherished Dad of Tim (Aust) and Helen (deceased). Much loved daughter-in-law Marie and granddaughter Emily (Aust). Loved brother-in-law of Susan and Brian, loving uncle and great-uncle to Melanie, Stephan, Amy, Simon and Jo (UK), Toby and Deryn, Riley and Jasmin, Drew, Chester and Sam, and a great friend to many. The celebration of Alan's life was held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Nelson. Donations, if desired, to New Zealand Flying Doctor Service www.nzflyingdoctors.co.nz

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.