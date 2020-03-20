SWANSTON, Aileen Margaret
(formerly Anderson,
nee Wallers):
Died on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village in Nelson, aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Charles and the late Jim (Rheese). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Gaye, Jan and Andrew, Lynn and Lyn. Loved Nan of Natelle, Brendan, Seane and Nina. Messages can be sent to 46 Swamp Road, Appleby, Richmond 7081, or made online at www.shoneandshirley.com Thank you to the team at Ernest Rutherford for their wonderful and professional care of our mum. At Aileen's request a private family service has been held.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 20, 2020