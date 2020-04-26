GOODWIN,
Agnes Elizabeth:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Whareama Rest Home, aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Reg and sister to Shirley Dyce and Colin Ratcliffe. A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynette, Stephen and Ken. Dearly loved by her 5 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren. Friend to many in the community and at the Whareama Rest Home, special thanks to the staff of Whareama for the care they provided to Agnes. A private cremation will be held. Messages to the family can be sent to Ken at [email protected]
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 26, 2020