Agnes GOODWIN

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you at this very sad time . Lynette and family...."
    - Tammy Simpson
  • "Agnes was a true, and loving friend of mine for 75 years...."
    - Val Westley
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time"
    - Ken & Lynette Leslie and Family
Service Information
Simplicity Nelson Funeral Directors
69 Haven Rd
Nelson, Nelson
7010
035390066
Death Notice

GOODWIN,
Agnes Elizabeth:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Whareama Rest Home, aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Reg and sister to Shirley Dyce and Colin Ratcliffe. A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynette, Stephen and Ken. Dearly loved by her 5 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren. Friend to many in the community and at the Whareama Rest Home, special thanks to the staff of Whareama for the care they provided to Agnes. A private cremation will be held. Messages to the family can be sent to Ken at [email protected]

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.