AITKEN, Ack:
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on August 13, 2020. Loving and loved partner of Jan. Dearly loved Dad of Alana, Duane, Megan and Kieran. Cherished and loved Dad to an extensive loving family. Loved Grandfather and Pop. Awesome and loved brother of Jill, Stu and Craig. Loved son of the late Ada and Neil Aitken. Messages to [email protected]
'I have become comfortably numb.'
A celebration wake of Ack's life will be held at a date to be advised.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 14, 2020