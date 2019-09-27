LAGRUTTA, Abigail (Abby):
Abby's family would like to sincerely thank everyone who joined them for the celebration of her life, a beautiful angel who was a much loved and cherished daughter and stepdaughter of Veronica and Mark, Francis and Victoria, special sister of Jess and Sam, stepsister of Matthew and Jordan, Emma and Sarah, and adored Mokopouna of Ratapu and Colleen, Giuseppe and the late Maria and her extended whanau. We thank you for the beautiful flowers, messages, cards, and food that was received by all members of her family. Please accept this notice as a personal acknowledgement to you all.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 27, 2019