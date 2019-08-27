LAGRUTTA, Abigail (Abby):
2.7.1991 - 25.8.2019
Our beautiful angel fluttered away in her mother's arms.
An aching hole is left behind in our hearts.
Much loved and cherished daughter and stepdaughter of Veronica and Mark, Francis and Victoria , special sister of Jess and Sam, stepsister of Matthew and Jordan, Emma and Sarah, and adored Mokopuna of Ratapu and Colleen, Giuseppe and Maria (deceased).
Rest In Peace our baby girl.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be kindly accepted for Abby's charities, Pinnacle House, Whakatu RDA and Nelson Tasman Hospice, and may be made at the service. A Requiem Mass for Abby will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Manuka St, Nelson, Tomorrow (Thursday), August 29 at 10.30am, followed by interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 27, 2019