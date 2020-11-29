COUPER, Aaron Jayden:
Unexpectedly on November 27, 2020 at Wairau Hospital, aged 48 years. Dearly loved and missed by his parents Graham and the late Betty. Devoted brother of Diana. Uncle and hero of dear Storm. Brother of Nigel and family. Messages to 48 Muller Road, Blenheim 7201 or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Diabetes Foundation, PO Box 855, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A farewell for Aaron will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, December 3 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 29, 2020