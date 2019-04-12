READE,
Zelma May (nee Baigent):
Passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019, at Oakwoods Retirement Home, Richmond; aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Laurie, loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Liz, Hilary and Nigel, Lisa and Chris. Loved nana of Kelsey, Bailey and Rhys, Jaxon, Morgan and Trent. With special thanks to the staff at Oakwoods for their great care and support to Mum during the last 5 years. A private service was held by family on April 10, 2019. Messages of condolences can be sent to Marsden House Funeral Services, 41 Nile Street, Nelson 7010.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 12, 2019