PRIMMER,
Yvonne Margaret:
Passed away May 2, 2019, at the age of 86. Dearly loved wife of the late Jock. Loving mum of the late Stuart, Kevin and Susie, Anne-Maree and Peter Canton. Nana Yvonne to Holly and Kate, fun loving Nana to Mitchell, Jess and Harrison. Great-Nana to Emmy. Our Mother, best friend, confidant, main support and secret holder. The nucleous of our family.
"You have got to do what you think best at the time"
A Service will be held at the Motueka Firestation, High Street, Motueka, also a "Gig" for Stuart, on Monday, May 6, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Motueka Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 3, 2019