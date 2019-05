PRIMMER,Yvonne Margaret:Passed away May 2, 2019, at the age of 86. Dearly loved wife of the late Jock. Loving mum of the late Stuart, Kevin and Susie, Anne-Maree and Peter Canton. Nana Yvonne to Holly and Kate, fun loving Nana to Mitchell, Jess and Harrison. Great-Nana to Emmy. Our Mother, best friend, confidant, main support and secret holder. The nucleous of our family."You have got to do what you think best at the time"A Service will be held at the Motueka Firestation, High Street, Motueka, also a "Gig" for Stuart, on Monday, May 6, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Motueka Cemetery.