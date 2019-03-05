SPEIRS,
William Angus Reid (Bill):
Passed away March 5, 2019, at Jack Inglis Friendship Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Betty Kay. Treasured Dad and father-in-law to Jayne and Ian Johnston, Billy and Janine, and Kiri Speirs. Beloved Grandad to Nadia, Sean, Rory and Connor, Caitlin, Nikki and Libby (the cutest), Joshua, Lee and Ireland.
'Scottish, philosopher, traveller, stood up for the little guy, father and husband'
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 3.00pm, at the Hope Gardens of Remembrance, 95 Clover Road East, Hope.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 5, 2019