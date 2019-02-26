MARSHALL,
William Thomas (Bill):
On February 25, 2019, peacefully at ICU, surrounded by family, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Marie. Much loved father and friend of April, Craig and Michele, Heather and Colin, Patricia and Alf. Special friend and Grandad of Chelsea and Samantha. Loved Grandad, Great-Grandad and Great-Great-Grandad. Loved and cherished by many, Bill will be sadly missed. Special thanks to the care, love and support given by the amazing staff at ICU, Nelson Hospital. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street, Nelson, on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 26, 2019