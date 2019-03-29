Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William HOWARD. View Sign



William Eade (Bill):

Bill passed peacefully away, with family around him, at the Nelson Tasman Hospice, on March 25, 2019. Aged 69. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, father of Debbie and David, and father-in-law of Mike and Gail. A special grandad to Lucas and Amy, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Alison and Richard, and uncle to Geoff, Angela and extended family. Best bud of Peter, Phil and Wendy and many others. Bill challenged every prediction the specialist gave him head on. The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all the nursing staff for the care and attention shown to Bill in his last days. A special thank you to Trudy, Jeanine and Becky for the extra special attention. Messages to the Howard family to 58 Somerset Terrace, Stoke. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice, PO Box 283, Nelson or online at







