TUNNEY, Wilfred (Wilf):
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Janet. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Roxan, Stephen, and Gavin. Grandfather to Brad and special great-Grandfather to Darius, Shardaie, Kaiole, Skye and James. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society and these can be left at the Service. All communications to Mike @ 021608138. The Service for Wilf will be held at The Shone and Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 7, 2019