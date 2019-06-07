Wilfred TUNNEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilfred TUNNEY.
Service Information
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
Death Notice

TUNNEY, Wilfred (Wilf):
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Janet. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Roxan, Stephen, and Gavin. Grandfather to Brad and special great-Grandfather to Darius, Shardaie, Kaiole, Skye and James. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society and these can be left at the Service. All communications to Mike @ 021608138. The Service for Wilf will be held at The Shone and Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on June 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.