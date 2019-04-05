Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne HAWKES. View Sign



Passed away at Nelson Public Hospital on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, with family by his side. Much loved son of the late Alwyn and Rodger Hawkes. Big brother to Gavin (dec), Paul and Vivienne, and brother-in-law of Billie Hawkes and Neil Holmes. Loved uncle of Anthony and Nicholas Hawkes, Rachel Andreassen, Leah Wyllie and Sarah Holmes. A private service has been held for Wayne and he is interred at the Flett Road Cemetery, Lower Moutere. In lieu of flowers please kindly donate to the Stroke Foundation.







HAWKES, Wayne John:Passed away at Nelson Public Hospital on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, with family by his side. Much loved son of the late Alwyn and Rodger Hawkes. Big brother to Gavin (dec), Paul and Vivienne, and brother-in-law of Billie Hawkes and Neil Holmes. Loved uncle of Anthony and Nicholas Hawkes, Rachel Andreassen, Leah Wyllie and Sarah Holmes. A private service has been held for Wayne and he is interred at the Flett Road Cemetery, Lower Moutere. In lieu of flowers please kindly donate to the Stroke Foundation. Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Nelson Mail Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers