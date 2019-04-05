HAWKES, Wayne John:
Passed away at Nelson Public Hospital on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, with family by his side. Much loved son of the late Alwyn and Rodger Hawkes. Big brother to Gavin (dec), Paul and Vivienne, and brother-in-law of Billie Hawkes and Neil Holmes. Loved uncle of Anthony and Nicholas Hawkes, Rachel Andreassen, Leah Wyllie and Sarah Holmes. A private service has been held for Wayne and he is interred at the Flett Road Cemetery, Lower Moutere. In lieu of flowers please kindly donate to the Stroke Foundation.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 5, 2019