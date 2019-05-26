Walter CHEESMAN

Death Notice

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Jack Inglis Friendship Hospital in his 95th year. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Mary and Trevor Hulse, and dearly loved "Uncle" of their family. Loved Uncle of Carol and Colin, and Quentin and Heather, Great-Uncle of Amelia and Jeremy, Brydon and Leisha, and Garrett. Great-great-uncle of Zoey and Theo. Special friend of Enya, and Nina. Thanks to Jack Inglis Friendship Hospital for their care of uncle over the last year. Messages to [email protected] Walter's funeral and burial service will be held at St Albans Anglican Church, 410 Appleby Highway, at 10.00am on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 26, 2019
