Vivianne Helen Mary (Viv)
(nee Clementson):
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Much loved wife of John. Cherished daughter of Beverley. Awesome mother and mother-in-law to Jo and BC, Jarred and Jess, and Lauren and Jono; adored Nani to Chase, Indie, Addison, Mackenzie and Peyton. A celebration of Viv's life will be held at the Silverstream Retreat, 3 Reynolds Bach Drive, Lower Hutt, at 2.00pm on Friday, April 12, 2019. Mary Potter Hospice provided Viv with such excellent care and any donations can be made to www.marypotter.org.nz
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 9, 2019