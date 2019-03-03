MORLEY, Vernice Elisa:
On February 27, 2019, peacefully at her home, in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Graeme, and a much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dale and Stuart Moffat (Blenheim), and Steve Pettifer-Hill (Nelson). Loved Nana of Callan, Jeannie, Vanessa; the late Kitrina, and Leighton, and G.G. of Greer, Christian, Sophie, Savanna and Max. Messges to 23 Roeske Street, Richmond 7020. In accordance with Vernice's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 3, 2019