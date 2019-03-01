RENWICK, Verna:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verna RENWICK.
Passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Kensington Court, aged 89 years, wife of the late David Renwick. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Linda, Christine and Robin Sigglekow, Joan and Bob Casey, Robert and Kay and Jeff Lyall. Much loved nana to her 9 grandchildren and great- nana to her 8 great-grandchildren. A private cremation has been held and a family celebration will be held at a later date. Many thanks to the caring staff at Kensington Court. Any messages to J Renwick, 138 Quebec Road, Washington Valley, Nelson 7010.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 1, 2019