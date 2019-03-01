Verna RENWICK

RENWICK, Verna:
Passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Kensington Court, aged 89 years, wife of the late David Renwick. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Linda, Christine and Robin Sigglekow, Joan and Bob Casey, Robert and Kay and Jeff Lyall. Much loved nana to her 9 grandchildren and great- nana to her 8 great-grandchildren. A private cremation has been held and a family celebration will be held at a later date. Many thanks to the caring staff at Kensington Court. Any messages to J Renwick, 138 Quebec Road, Washington Valley, Nelson 7010.

Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 1, 2019
