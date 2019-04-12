Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Vera Gwendoline

(nee Honeybone):

Passed away peacefully in Nelson with family at her bedside, in her 87th year. Dearly loved wife of Ross; adored mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Eric, Peter and Rosalind, Tanya and Richard, and Narissa and Brian; treasured Nana of Simon and Victoria, Anthony and Nicola, Helen, Catherine and Rupert, Sarah and Marshall, Joshua and Nicholas; and cherished great-Nana of Dorothy, Jethro, Laura, Emily, and Ashton; and dearest sister of Ernie, Margaret, Pamela, June, Elaine, and Shirley, and sister-in-law of Ailsa, Alison, Heather, Ian, Iona, Neil and Isobell; loved aunty to her many nieces and nephews. Vera's family wish to acknowledge the care and support of Luke, the Medical Team and Staff at the Medical Unit at Nelson Public Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The funeral service to celebrate Vera's life will be held at the Granary, Founders Heritage Park, 87 Atawhai Drive, Nelson, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11.00am.







