Guest Book View Sign Death Notice

PORTER-McLEAN,

Valerie Lois:

Known to all as Val, our wonderful Mother, Nan and Great-Nan was born in Wellington on March 18, 1931 and died peacefully in Nelson on May 22, 2019.

Raised and educated in the Wairarapa Val, with her family, followed the work of her father, a Postmaster, spending time on the West Coast of the South Island before settling in Nelson.

Val was a skilled hairdresser but turned her hand to many opportunities including commercial flower production and industrial chaplaincy. She loved flowers and was often involved with growing and arranging flowers for her home, her church and for her friends. With husband Bruce she raised four children Devon, Graeme, Debbie and Wendy in a loving home where we all benefitted from their care, their love of life and their passion for music. But music was an abiding passion with her beautiful voice an asset to many choirs and enjoyed by all. Recordings of her duets with Bruce and her solo singing with Nelson choirs still fill us with pride.



In recent years Val has enjoyed the environment and care of the Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village and we are very grateful for the care she has received there.

If you would like to help us celebrate a special life please join us at the Stoke Baptist Church, 648 Main Road, Stoke, on Monday, May 27, at 1.30pm.

Devon, Graeme, Debbie, Wendy, and their families.





