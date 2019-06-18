FLEMING, Valerie Elizabeth (Val) (nee Williams):

20.12.1937 - 5.6.2019

Treasured wife of the late Lester Fleming. Much loved Mum and best friend of Dianne and Mother of the late David. A loved and loving sister of June Cohen, Allan, Ross and Colin Williams (all deceased) and Wendy Holley. Much loved by her extended family and special friends. A private funeral service has been held. In lieu of flowers donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be greatly appreciated. My special thanks to the team at the Hospice. I am truly grateful for your kindness and care of Mum in her final days. To my wonderful family and friends, I give my heartfelt thanks for all of your love and support over this very difficult time.

"Mum, knowing you are now free from pain is a great comfort – I will hold you forever in my heart"

"Family – where life begins and love never ends"





