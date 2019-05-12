ALCORN, Valerie Alison
(Val) (formerly Saunders):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Hospice Marlborough after a short illness. Loved wife of Ron, and the late Harold, loved mum of Alan and Cindy, Robert (Bob), Kaylene and Jason Hollard, and Graham and Lesa (USA). Adored and rocking grandma of Lorrane, Catherine, and Vanessa; Paris, Cruz, and Ireland; and Logan. Messages may be sent to 5 Kirk Street, Renwick 7204, or email [email protected] In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated, and may be made at the service, or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of Val's life that was a very colourful life, (so wear lots of colour in honour of Val) will be held at the Giesen Sports Centre, 8 Uxbridge St, Renwick, at 2.00pm on Thursday, May 16.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 12, 2019