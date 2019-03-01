JONES, Val:
Born in Britain 1927, passed away peacefully in Nelson, Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Loved wife of the late Bernie, loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Sue, Linda and Steve and Barbara. Much loved Nana to Anna, Mike and Andy Jones, Stephanie Liddicoat and Josh Sellens.
"Forever in our hearts"
A private cremation was held on March 1, 2019. As requested by Val, a celebration of her life will be held in January 2020, when her children and grandchildren can be in Nelson. Messages to 14 Park Drive, Richmond, Nelson 7020. Donations to SPCA in lieu of flowers.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 1, 2019