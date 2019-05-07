HENMAN, Val:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Nana/Mum/Granny, Mother-in-law to Tanja, Mum to Derryl, Nana to Tom, Charlie and Sam, (just short of her 90th birthday). We were a close knit family and boy did we have a blast. So many memories and stories to be told. You were a strong woman, very social and never one to let an invitation go by. I don't think we could of done or tried anymore to keep you loved, happy and able. Boy wherever you are I hope you finally keep winning at housie and the pokies and the bridge ladies will finally say "stop being so bossy". You were loved!! To all the doctors and nurses, caregivers on and off through the years - a huge Thank you xx. A celebration of Val's life will be held at Lambretta's Cafe, at 4.00pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Any messages sent to 87 Chamberlain St, Tahunanui.



