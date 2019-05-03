ROSELLI,
Trixie Rita (nee Watson):
On April 16, 2019, peacefully at Stillwater Gardens, aged 84 years. Loved wife of the late Don (Chips). Much loved mother of Robin and Belinda Roselli. Fabulous Grandma to Ryan and Nardia Roselli, and Mammy to James and Jessica Perham. Great-Grandma to Theo and Holland Roselli. Mother-in-law to Angus and special friend to Shar. A much loved sister, sister-in-law and auntie. Gratitude for the care given to Trixie by the staff at Stillwater Gardens. A Funeral and celebration of Trixie's life was held on April 18 at Shone and Shirley, Nelson.
A good heart has stopped beating, but a heart that has touched so many lives can't help but live on, in those it loved. Trixie's kindness was contagious and her memory will live on forever.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 3, 2019