DODD, Trevor Charles:

On May 25, 2019, died peacefully after a short illness; aged 77. Dearly loved husband of Alison. Much loved Dad of Trevor and Melissa, Tim and Jules, Jason and Crystal, Shane and Lou, Sarah and Jonny, Johnny and Teila, Amy and James, Ben and Grace, Hannah and Jeremy. Very much loved Papa of Emma, Kadin and Ashlin, Marley and Dylan, Sophia and Josiah, Riker and Muika, Helena, Decklan and Nate.

Safe in Jehovah's memory awaiting a resurrection into a beautiful new world where he can dance to his heart's content with no more pain or suffering. Rev 21:3,4.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2.00pm, Tuesday, May 28, at the Nelson Kingdom Hall, 212 Annesbrook Drive. In lieu of flowers please donate to Nelson Tasman Hospice.



