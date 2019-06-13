COCHRANE, Trevor John:

On June 11, 2019, peacefully supported by his loving family; aged 68 years. Loved son of the late Cyril and Phyllis Cochrane, brother of Noel, Glenys, Brian, and the late Phillip. Very much loved uncle of Danielle and James, Hamish, Ryton and Hayley, and great-uncle of Ella, Kate, and Harry. Special thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude, Dr Dean Harris and the Oncology Team Christchurch Hospital for their love, care and support of Trevor during his journey. Messages to the Cochrane family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice in Trevor's name can be made at his service. A Funeral Service for Trevor will be held in the Academy Funerals Services Chapel, Monday, June 17, at 12.30pm. Cremation thereafter.





