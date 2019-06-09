SMITH, Tracey Alison:
23.3.1964 - 1.6.2019
Beloved mum of Moko and Manu, cherished daughter of Rose and John (deceased), loved sister to Tina and Jeanette (deceased), and a dear friend of many. A service to celebrate Tracey's life will be held on Wednesday, June 12, at 1.00pm, at the Golden Bay Recreation Centre. Please wear colourful clothes and bring flowers from your garden, or a pre-written memory to slip into the visitor book. Messages to [email protected]
Published in Nelson Mail on June 9, 2019